CBS Films

The original Dune, the one bewilderedly directed by David Lynch with a soundtrack by Toto, starred Sting. It starred a lot of people, actually, including Kyle MacLachlan, Patrick Stewart, and Virginia Madsen, but Sting was the real star. I mean, come on. It’s going to be tough for Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), who’s directing the Dune reboot, to top spiky-haired, shirtless Sting, but at least he’s putting together one heck of a cast.

There’s the previously-announced Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Dave Bautista (who was shockingly good in Blade Runner 2049), and now comes word that Oscar Isaac is joining the project as Duke Leto Atreides, father to the film’s protagonist Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet. Yup, Oscar Isaac is Timmy’s dad. Dune? More like swoon.

Here’s more on the film.

Set in the distant future, Dune follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign. (Via)

Dune will come out some time after Isaac appears in Star Wars: Episode IX and The Addams Family and Chalamet appears in more hella tight movies.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Variety)