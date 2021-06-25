Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic with a very attractive cast, was originally scheduled to be released on November 20, 2020. But it was delayed to December 30 due to the pandemic before being pushed again to October 1, 2021 (sorry, The Batman). On Friday, Warner Bros. made one (hopefully) final tweak to the release date: Dune will now come out on October 22, the busiest day for movies this year.

The following films come out on October 22: Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa; The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson’s first live-action movie in seven years; Edgar Wright’s stellar-looking Last Night in Soho with Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and the great Diana Rigg in her final performance; and Jackass 4, which honestly might be the film I’m most looking forward to. Not only for this day, but for all of 2021.

Dune‘s new release date was originally held by Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho, which will now come out on September 17. Meanwhile, The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark will take the October 1 slot. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the shuffling is due to the studio wanting to give Dune “more distance” from No Time to Die, which opens on October 8. Atreides… Paul Atreides >>> Bond… James Bond.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)