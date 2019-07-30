A New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie May Be Helmed By The Makers Of ‘Game Night’

07.30.19 43 mins ago

Hasbro

Nerds have been cool for a while now, their dorky interests all but singlehandedly driving Hollywood’s economy. So it’s a bit strange that there has yet to be a Dungeons & Dragons movie in our franchise-heavy brave new world, despite having such high-profile fans as Vin Diesel and Joe Mangianello. But Hollywood’s working on it. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie version of the classic role-playing game, which has been in the works for a bit, will possibly be helmed by the makers of Game Night.

That would be Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, a dynamic duo who wrote Horrible Bosses, scored story credits on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and have both written and directed the Vacation reboot, as well as the aforementioned Game Night. (You may also remember Daley as the ever-endearingly unpopular, The Jerk-adoring Sam Weir on Freaks and Geeks.) They’re still negotiating with Paramount, who’s probably very excited to have a name brand that hasn’t been snatched up by Disney.

Of course, movie-wise, at least, that brand is a bit tainted. There’s already been a D&D movie, from back in 2000, that featured a hammy Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans as comic relief, and yet was still a massive bomb. (It did inspire a couple of direct-to-video sequels, though.) Presumably, a Goldstein-Daley Dungeons & Dragons will have to be at least a little intentionally funny, if not an outright comedy.

That said, the two are not writing the screenplay — that honor goes to one Michael Gilio — but Game Night is a remarkably well-directed comedy, with a penchant for visual gags and strong timing in a genre that tends to inspire aesthetic laziness. Surely they have the visual sophistication to handle something with sword-wielding himbos and mustachioed dwarves and, who knows, maybe a dragon or two.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TAGSDUNGEONS AND DRAGONSFreaks and Geeksgame night
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP