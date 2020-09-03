Despite movie theaters and schools reopening in parts of the country, it’s important to remember this: the pandemic is nowhere near over, and there’s a good chance it could surge back from levels that never really went all that down to begin with. Case in point: A couple of weeks after True Blood star Anna Camp tested positive for the coronavirus, Dwayne Johnson, and some of his family, did, too.

The wrestler-turned-actor revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday night, with a video that runs over 11 minutes. In it, he says that he and his wife, Lauren, and two of their three daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, all came back with positive results. Mind you, this isn’t news: Johnson claims the disease has come and gone, and that they’re all “no longer contagious.”

Still, he wanted to warn people about “one of the most challenging and difficult” ordeals he and his family have ever gone through.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is a lot different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted or being broke, which I’ve been more than a few times,” he said. “My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family and my loved ones … I wish it was only me that tested positive. It was my entire family and it was a kick in the gut. We as a family are good, we’re on the other end of it and no longer contagious. Thank God, we’re healthy.”

He continued:

“We are counting our blessings right now. We are well aware you don’t always get to the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier. I have had some of my best friends lose their parents to this virus that is so incredibly relentless and unforgiving. We are counting our blessings, but we are good.

Alongside the video, Johnson posted an encouraging message:

Stay disciplined.

Boost your immune system.

Commit to wellness.

Wear your mask.

Protect your family.

Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings.

Stay positive.

And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends.

Glad to hear you and your family are doing better, Mr. Johnson.

