Dwayne Johnson Offered Heartfelt Thoughts To The Family Of A Late Fan

Dwayne Johnson is very good at Twitter. He seems to operate his account himself, he tends to use it for good and he also seems to be legitimately warm and big-hearted. The latest example, reported by Deadline: One Angelo Pizarro reached out to the star over Twitter this weekend, asking him for a favor after the death of his mother Aileen and his sister Aryana in a tragic car crash.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much,” Pizarro wrote to Johnson. “I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!”