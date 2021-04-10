America has already had an actor become president. It’s even had a reality TV star. So the idea that Dwayne Johnson, wrestler-turned-movie star and all-around-nice-seeming guy, would run for the nation’s highest office, as he’s done in the past, isn’t that far-fetched. Indeed, a recent Newsweek poll found that 46% of participants thought the star of The Scorpion King would make a great POTUS. And it appears he’s not not into the idea.

On Saturday, the onetime The Rock took to Instagram, posting a screengrab of the Newsweek headline accompanied by a caption saying he was basically down. “Humbling,” he wrote. “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

Mind you, this is not him saying he’s running. Sitting president Joe Biden still has another term he could serve, should he choose to run. But considering 2024 could bring another Donald Trump ticket — thanks to Senate Republicans, who refused to formally condemn him for his role in instigating the failed but deadly MAGA riot of January 6, despite people like Mitch McConnell publicly admitting he’s guilty — it’s understandable that people on edge trying to ensure the 45th president doesn’t return to the White House.

Should Johnson wind up running — and, just to stress it again, this is a huge maybe that’s still very far off — there would mean one thing: that we finally got our first wrestler president, fulfilling yet another chilling prophecy from Mike Judge’s Idiocracy.

