What is the (objectively speaking) worst movie you will defend with every fiber of your being? For me, it’s Jupiter Ascending, the Wachowski’s weird-as-heck 2015 space epic starring Channing Tatum’s pointy ears, a bunch of bees, and Eddie Redmayne’s vocal cords. One second, he’s whispering, the next, he’s screaming — it’s magnetic and freaking weird, and I say this as someone who is otherwise annoyed by Redmayne’s stumbling awkwardness (see: Fantastic Beasts, or don’t). Take a look how his quotes are transcribed on IMDb.

I included that last one because: what an odd movie. Anyway, in a recent interview with GQ to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Redmayne dinged his performance as Balem Abrasax, calling it “pretty bad.”

Psh, what does that Academy Award winner know about acting.

“My character had had his larynx ripped out by this wolf man, and so I made the slightly bold choice, which I thought was right, of talking like this, which I sort of suited the costumes and the extremity of the world, but in retrospect, it may have been too much,” he said, adding that he “won a prize for it for the worst performance of the year.” (He beat out Chevy Chase in Hot Tub Time Machine 2 and Vacation, among others, for Worst Supporting Actor at the Razzies.)

Redmayne also described himself as a British food spread. “We have this spread in England for toast called Marmite, and the ad slogan is, like, you either like it or you hate it. I’ve always thought of myself as a bit of a Marmite actor,” he said. “People seem to either enjoy what I do or loathe what I do, and those people that loathe what I do, Jupiter Ascending tends to be their favorite.” He’s not wrong! How could you not love it? [whispers] He [yells] creates life.

