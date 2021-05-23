Edgar Wright has been busy. He has two movies out this year: the epic music doc The Sparks Brothers, about the legendary rock band Sparks, and Last Night in Soho, a psychological horror thriller starring Anya Taylor-Joy and JoJo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie. There’s been a fair amount of secrecy shrouding the latter, and while the official trailer is set to drop Tuesday, on Sunday we got a brief taste of what looks like some real sinister, moody, retro vibes.

The teaser, if you can even call it that, is extremely short — a mere 15 seconds. And it’s a real tease, offering a mood more than a story. We see McKenzie, who we know plays a young woman who mysteriously time travels (or something) to the ’60s, where she encounters her favorite singer, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. We also see Taylor-Joy, decked out in mod fashions, bathed in red and blue neon, looking every bit the Swingin’ Lodnon idol.

Again, you’ll see far more when the trailer drops on Tuesday, though you’ll have to wait till October 22 to see the full thing. In the meantime, you only have to wait till June 18 to see The Sparks Brothers. And you can catch up with Taylor-Joy’s stint hosting the season finale of SNL, showing off the comedic chops she should display more often.

You can watch the teaser in the video above.