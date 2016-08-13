Universal

It’s not his most famous or most well-received movie, but Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World still holds a dear place in the hearts of its director and its fans. So when the 2010 graphic novel adaptation aired on the UK’s Channel 4 on Friday night, Wright hopped onto Twitter and decided to live-tweet the experience via answering a series of questions about his work. And fun times were most certainly had by all.

'Scott Pilgrim' is on @Channel4 right now. If you ALL switch on, they might show it as much as @itv2 shows 'Hot Fuzz'. Do it! — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 12, 2016

Throughout the session, we learned that Wright loved leading lady Mary Elizabeth Winstead with blue hair, that Jason Schwartzman was the funniest actor on set (duh) and that naturally, Brie Larson’s Oscar-win this past year was retroactively awarded for her performance as Envy Adams.