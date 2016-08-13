Edgar Wright Treats Fans To An Insightful Live Tweeting For ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’

08.13.16 2 years ago 3 Comments
scott-pilgrim-vs-the-world

Universal

It’s not his most famous or most well-received movie, but Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World still holds a dear place in the hearts of its director and its fans. So when the 2010 graphic novel adaptation aired on the UK’s Channel 4 on Friday night, Wright hopped onto Twitter and decided to live-tweet the experience via answering a series of questions about his work. And fun times were most certainly had by all.

Throughout the session, we learned that Wright loved leading lady Mary Elizabeth Winstead with blue hair, that Jason Schwartzman was the funniest actor on set (duh) and that naturally, Brie Larson’s Oscar-win this past year was retroactively awarded for her performance as Envy Adams.

Around The Web

TAGSEDGAR WRIGHTScott Pilgrim vs. The World

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP