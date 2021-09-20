The Many Saints of Newark takes place decades before the events of The Sopranos. But Edie Falco, who played Carmela Soprano on the Emmy-winning HBO series, shot something for the film — that ended up being cut. Falco’s scene was originally going to kick off Saints, but “it wound up not being in the final movie but it was a great excuse to see her again,” director Alan Taylor told NME. “She’s so ridiculously talented and she’s also one of these people who – and it seems to frequently be women – that manage to be perfect actors and also the sanest people you’ve ever met in your life.”

Taylor (who also directed episodes of Game of Thrones and Mad Men) said there was “some confusion as to how best launch the movie,” so they “tried a few things and that was one of them. If you’ve seen the movie, you’ll see that we begin it in a very different way now but that wasn’t always the idea.” I haven’t seen The Many Saints of Newark, but rumor has it that it’s two hours of Meadow trying to parallel park her dang car. It’s the most stressful time at the theater (or HBO Max) since Uncut Gems.

It’s worth noting that Taylor says that Falco “dressed up as Carmela,” not that she actually played Carmela. Maybe she was wearing Carmela’s iconic clothes but in her mind, she was Nurse Jackie? I can understand why that would get cut. It’s confusing.

The Many Saints of Newark hits theaters and HBO Max on October 1.

(Via NME)