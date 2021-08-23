Scarlett Johansson’s battle with Disney over the release of Black Widow seems to be escalating with a very public war of words. But that public war of words has resulted in some high-profile support, too, as the Marvel star got a bump from another actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Monday.

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen expressed support for Scarlett Johansson during a joint interview with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. Olsen and Jason Sudeikis appeared together to have a lengthy chat about their working relationship together — specifically the 2017 film Kodachrome — as well as the state of TV in the streaming era.

The interview from Vanity Fair is interesting in a number of ways, including Sudeikis encouraging Olsen to host Saturday Night Live. But when the topic of movies being released on streaming sites came up, Olsen said she’s not worried about Johansson in particular, but is concerned about the future of movies.

“I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘good for you Scarlett,’” Olsen said. But she is worried about what the streaming era has done in the age of the pandemic.

I’m worried about a bunch of things. Not worried on Scarlett’s behalf. But I’m worried about small movies getting the opportunity to be seen in theaters. That was already a thing pre-COVID. I like going to the movies and I don’t necessarily want to see only an Oscar contender or a blockbuster. I would like to see art films and art house theaters. And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theaters alive. And I don’t know how financially that works for these theaters. I do hope that there’s some sort of solution that the larger companies are coming together to keep, at least in L.A. this is going to happen.

Sudeikis also called her lawsuit “appropriately bad-ass and on-brand” for an actress that the two clearly respect a lot, but it’s fascinating to see someone in the Marvel universe offer support for someone not exactly on great terms with the Mouse House.

[via Vanity Fair]