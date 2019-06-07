Paramount

Watching Rocketman – the new Elton John biopic – was a wonderful experience, and how could it not be with that catalogue of music at its disposal? But while watching, there were a couple of moments that really gnawed at me – you know, that feeling where you think to yourself, “That just doesn’t seem right.”

And look, I know that you have to give biopics some leeway to tell a narrative story, so not everything is going to be 100 percent factually accurate. But we also expect at least somewhat a semblance of the truth. So, with a heavy heart, I’m just going to come out and say it: I have my doubts that, during a concert at Dodger Stadium, Elton John transformed himself into a rocket, blasted off into outer space, and exploded into a firework.

To settle this one way or another, I did some research. That concert happened in October of 1975 and, from most accounts, was one heck of a show. But in all the write-ups of this show, there’s not one mention of Elton John transforming into a rocket, blasting off into outer space, and exploding into a firework. I’m sorry, but if this actually happened, it would have been mentioned.

Looking at the setlist, Elton John did perform “Rocketman” that night – the song in which, if we believe the movie, Elton transformed into a human rocket – so at least that part is true. Searching the internet, there are numerous performances from that concert to watch. For instance, here’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”