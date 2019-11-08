Emilia Clarke Is Not Happy About People Spoiling The Twist In ‘Last Christmas’

As of this writing, the Emilia Clarke-Henry Golding rom-com Last Christmas has only been in theaters for about an hour, ahead of its official release date of Friday the 8th. And yet any even casual social media spelunker probably already knows the big twist. We won’t spoil it, which should make one person happy: Emilia Clarke, who’s none-too-pleased that many were ruining the movie before it came out.

The former Daenerys Targaryen was speaking to IndieWire about her latest, which is also the latest by Bridesmaids/Ghostbusters/A Simple Favor director (and sharp-dressed cane enthusiast) Paul Feig, and she did not mince words about people talking about the twist, often pejoratively.

“It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke told IndieWire. She also thinks people, especially those who have only heard about the hairpin turn second-hand, in reviews and whatnot, are simplifying it. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.”

The script, by the way, comes from no less than Oscar-winning screenwriter Emma Thompson and her husband Greg Wise. You wouldn’t speak ill of Dame Emma, would you?

Clarke also spoke — again, none-too-happily — about another controversial part of her CV: that divisive last stretch of Game of Thrones. She sees people mocking the ending of Last Christmas and GoT heads demanding a Mulligan as part of the same menace.

“When it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that,” she said. “Our world’s literally on fire, so I think that there’s a lot of things outside of people’s control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It’s done with so much fervor, it’s done with a huge amount of energy and all that is, is misdirected energy.”

Indeed, the president and his cronies are currently trying to wiggle their way out of an impeachment, so perhaps now’s not the time to waste energy over a romantic-comedy in which, as it turns out, [redacted].

