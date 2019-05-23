HBO

Emilia Clarke was the Game of Thrones star who appeared in the buff the most often during the early seasons — she’s naked in her first scene in season one and she’s naked in the final scene of the season, too. The show eventually dialed back the nudity, but it left on a lasting impression on the Emmy-nominated actress. It’s the main reason why she turned down a role in Fifty Shades of Grey (and by proxy, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed).

“Well, Sam [Taylor-Johnson, the director] is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on [Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman. And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for God’s sake,” Clarke told the Hollywood Reporter in a round-table interview with Michelle Williams and Danai Gurira, among others:

“I was like, ‘I can’t.’ I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff… No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question.'”

The role of Anastasia Steele went to Dakota Johnson, who is the only reason to watch Fifty Shades. Not for the reason you’re thinking (although, yes, she and Jamie Dornan are naked quite a bit), but because Johnson recognizes that she’s in a silly movie(s); she’s the only one who looks she’s having fun with the ridiculous dialogue. The character’s name is Anastasia Steele, for god’s sake. I’m not sure if Clarke would have played the part with the same knowing wink. Besides, everything worked out: Clarke didn’t do Fifty Shades and made a ton of money; Johnson did do Fifty Shades and made a ton of money, and she was in one of the best reviewed movies of 2018 (Suspiria). No dragons, though.

Am I implying remake Fifty Shades with dragons? Yes, yes I am.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)