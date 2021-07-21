After seeing its release date go over the waterfall like so many films during the pandemic, Jungle Cruise, the action comedy starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is finally making its way to theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access. As evidenced by the trailers, the film features Blunt routinely one-upping The Rock (or in some cases, flat-out punching him in the face), and the two of them brought that energy to a recent interview.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rock revealed how he went out of his way to film a video to “woo” Blunt into starring in the film — and she ignored him:

So when Jungle Cruise‘s taciturn Spanish director, Jaume Collet-Serra, was planning to fly to New York to hand deliver a script directly to Blunt at her home in Brooklyn, Johnson wanted to send him along with the video as a kind of charm assist. “I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet,” Johnson says. “I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great. And I… I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me.”

In classic Emily Blunt style, she politely thanked The Rock for the video, and then ruthlessly burnt him alive for telling the anecdote. “I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.”

Jungle Cruise floats into theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30.

