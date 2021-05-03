(SPOILERS for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be found below.)

Emily VanCamp’s MCU character, Sharon Carter, made a (jaded) splash in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after a years-long absence from the superhero realm (following 2016’s Captain America: Civil War). Although Carter doesn’t have superpowers, she potentially set herself up as the new big bad (for the fourth Captain America movie or a Season 2) as the Power Broker, but during interviews, she’s still fielding questions about that kiss. Yes, people are still all worked up about Steve and Sharon kissing onscreen when he was in love with her great aunt (and not too long after the funeral, and before he traveled back in time to be with Peggy).

VanCamp has previously communicated how she knows that the scene didn’t work well. She also pointed out that, if it helps at all, Steve was the one who made the first move. Now while speaking with Collider, she’s further explaining how a very positive thing (the push-pull dynamic of Sam and Bucky) sprang from that otherwise awkward scene.

“[Y]ou don’t want to sort of say, ‘Well, it was a terrible moment and it didn’t make any sense,’ because everyone’s just kind of doing the best they can to service the story in that moment, really. And so, yeah, we were all just, I think, doing the best that we could and something great came out of it, which was this dynamic between Sam and Bucky in the car! And so something great did come of it, ultimately. And here we have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Yup, here’s where that buddy-comedy vibe was born.

Also, yeah, people shouldn’t hate on Sharon for going in on that kiss because (let’s face it) she really had a pretty rough few years in the aftermath. Sharon became a fugitive to help Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and Bucky Barnes, and she didn’t receive much gratitude in return. She didn’t seem too bitter toward Steve in particular (especially concerning that kiss), although it was clear that the experience of being shafted by heroes (after helping them) left a mark. So yes, it’s Power Broker time for Sharon Carter, who’s probably gonna sell all the secrets and weapons prototypes as a double agent. Watch out, United States of America.

(Via Collider)