Cruella de Vil is getting her origin story soon, and even though it didn’t entirely feel like we needed one, the trailers sure feel like a damn good time. Lots of mayhem and a cackling Emma Stone (hanging off a garbage truck in a billowing dress) look like sheer fun, if only we can look past what she does to those poor puppies. We’ll get to see rebellious early days of this villainess, while she’s Young(er) Estella, literally setting the fashion world on fire and gaining some vague semblance of “revenge.”

In the above featurette, Emma Stone discusses why she had such a blast filming this character, in what she calls a “wholly original” story about Estella’s late 1970s chaos, all set against the punk-rock revolution of London. Here’s what Emma offered as behind-the-scenes footage rolled:

“As we know, Cruella de Vil is pretty villainous. In this film, we get to see how she became the villain we know today…. The character is so much fun and so kind of intoxicating. Once you put this wild black-and-white hair, this incredible make-up, and these completely unique costumes on, you feel like Cruella de Vil. The villains are always kind of fun ones.”

Estella’s grifting hard during part of this film, and she’ll go up against Emma Thompson’s Baroness von Hellman, which will give both actresses a chance to remind everyone why they’re worth their Oscar clout. I doubt there will be much argument to that point, if what we’ve seen so far is any indication.

Cruella will stream on Disney+ (via Premier Access at an additional charge) on May 28 with a simultaneous theatrical release. Here’s a shambolic new poster.