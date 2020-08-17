Earlier today, Netflix tweeted the following: “alone loshme reeebtpms wnettyrhitd.” No, you didn’t just have a stroke. If you re-arrange that string of nonsense, it reads, “Enola Holmes September TwentyThird,” as in: Enola Holmes, a new film starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ sister Enola, premieres on Netflix on September 23.

Based on Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries (which is involved in a copyright infringement lawsuit from the estate of Sherlock Holmes creator Arthur Conan Doyle), Enola Holmes follows Sherlock and Mycroft’s “sharp as a tack” sister who is as gifted at being a “super sleuth” as her famous brothers. Here’s more from Netflix:

On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Watch the teaser trailer for Enola Holmes (which also stars Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin as Sherlock and Mycroft) below.