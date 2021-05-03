Family is synonymous with Fast and Furious, but Marvel wants in on it, too. “The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family,” a new video from Marvel Studios reads, along with footage from their upcoming slate, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. It’s our first look at Oscar winner Chloe Zhao’s superhero film, and our first look at ripped Kumail Nanjani. Watch it above.

Here’s the 2021 and 2022 release schedule:

–Black Widow, July 9, 2021

–Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, September 3, 2021

–Eternals, November 5, 2021

–Spider-Man: No Way Home, December 17, 2021

–Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, March 25, 2022

–Thor: Love and Thunder, May 6, 2022

–Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, July 8, 2022

–The Marvels (a.k.a. Captain Marvel 2), November 11, 2022

To paraphrase Tom Cruise, Marvel is ready to go back to the movies.