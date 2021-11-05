[Light spoiler for Eternals]

It took 26 movies, but Eternals has the first sex scene in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, this scene from Iron Man doesn’t count.

“You can’t tell a mature love story if you’re not gonna do some kind of…” director Chloé Zhao told Variety about the tender moment between Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) before trailing off. “It’s lovely to see two people show physical affection for each other — a kiss, make love.” The Best Director winner praised Chan and Madden for doing “such a great job… It’s very tasteful. You can feel the genuine love they have for each other.” I’m not sure if “tasteful” is what people want from a sex scene, but then I remind myself it’s a Disney movie and put on Disobedience again.

As you might expect, there’s been a mixed reception to the scene. If you Google “eternals sex scene,” the first result is a Daily Beast article with the headline, “Marvel Finally Made a Sex Scene in Eternals. It’s So Bad You’ll Wish They Hadn’t.” But now that Eternals is out after a year-long pandemic delay, let’s see what others are saying.

There’s the hot camp:

The sex scene was so hot & sexy & had me sweating like crazy while watching it & while their is no full-frontal nudity since #Eternals is PG-13 you do get to see Richard Madden’s back & abs & Gemma Chan naked in the sand on a beach as the sunsets. It’s not a bad sex scene at all! pic.twitter.com/zg4Aoo2DVK — Josh ❤️ Eternals #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 5, 2021

#Eternals literally had a sex scene, thrusting and all. My little #MCU is finally growing up 😢😢😢 — Robbie ᗢ – SAW #ETERNALS (@TWDeadDaily) November 5, 2021

THAT SEX SCENE ON THE BEACH IN THE ETERNALS… pic.twitter.com/XHHnUmWGBV — ًeileen saw eternals 🎄 (@Iamentisone) November 5, 2021

And there’s the amused and/or making jokes and/or awkward fraction:

Lol, Marvel trying to hype up the Eternals sex scene when there’s a Paul Verhoeven film coming out this year https://t.co/FO9cVJ5SXn pic.twitter.com/W0cjCo5ug0 — Lucas (@Lucky38Ny) November 3, 2021

Guy whose only experience with sex was watching the Eternals sex scene having actual sex for the first time: getting a lot of “Eternals” vibes from this https://t.co/rICe45sAfV — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) November 4, 2021

The sex scene in Eternals is not a sex scene. If that's what we're calling sex scenes now, then we've just become prude as viewers. — Aaron aka Mayo (@maroyasha) November 5, 2021

Just checking in to see how Reddit feels about the Eternals sex scene pic.twitter.com/itEB5kUPUb — in my timeline skulls don't have bones in the m (@Skvll_Residve) October 27, 2021

chloe zhao when she put that sex scene in eternals: pic.twitter.com/t9FDx6T2Xv — jade (@RanchCrab) November 2, 2021

dad asked me if i wanted to go see the eternals with him this weekend. i said yes but i just realized that there is a sex scene in it…..pic.twitter.com/XBYCS4AbKh — karla • dune spoilers (@kyberkaryey) November 5, 2021

this shit is probably more sexual in nature than the actual sex scene in eternals https://t.co/clLFf2rozf — Trisha ⧗ SAW ETERNALS! (@waltersndanvers) November 2, 2021

Have fun watching Eternals with your parents this weekend.

(Via Variety)