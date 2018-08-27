Ethan Hawke Had Some Harsh Words For The Superhero Movies Dominating Hollywood

#Comic Book Movies
08.26.18 11 hours ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Ethan Hawke has been everywhere. Frankly he hasn’t been this ubiquitous since the slacker ’90s, and up till now the attention has all been generally positive. Whether that’s due to acclaimed films — like First Reformed, the new Juliet, Naked and his most recent directorial effort Blaze — or for his enjoyably frank (but not, like, controversial) interviews where he talks about not owning many shoes, the fortysomething Hawke is having a well-deserved moment.

But after spending much of the last decade-plus quietly cranking out excellent work in everything from the original Purge to Boyhood, his upbeat streak has now ended thanks to him questioning the quality of comic book movies.

In a typically rich (and long) interview with The Film Stage, Hawke — who in real life really does seem like Jesse, the chatty aging Gen-X-er of Richard Linklater’s Before movies — stumbled onto the topic of superhero films. Specifically he got to talking about last year’s Logan, the gritty, hard-R X-Men spin-off in which Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is a cussing, ultraviolent sadsack.

A lot of comic book fans cited that as proof that their favorite genre wasn’t just frivolous but deep, even Academy Award-worthy. And indeed, Logan was nominated for a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar. But Hawke isn’t having it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic Book Movies
TAGSComic Book MoviesEthan HawkeHUGH JACKMANLOGANsuperhero movies

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP