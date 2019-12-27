Evan Rachel Wood Really Hated The ‘Cats’ Movie And Explained Why On Instagram

We’ve already seen some of the cast from the Cats movie distancing themselves from the box office bomb that required an abrupt update to fix some remarkable CGI issues. But it doesn’t appear that the DLC update made Evan Rachel Wood like Cats all that much more.

The actress saw Cats on Christmas Day, after the update to the CGI was supposed to hit all theaters. And she wasn’t a fan at all. According to Deadline, Wood tweeted that the movie was “actually worse” than she thought it could be.

Wood, the star of HBO’s Westworld and the voice of Anna and Elsa’s mother in Frozen 2, said on Twitter that Cats “is actually worse than I thought it would be. And I already thought it would be horrible. But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS,”

Wood later deleted the tweet, though she continued to address the movie and her viewing experience on Instagram.

“I have to have an actual live reaction of this. What the f—, what the f—, what the f—? What? What? What… the f—? What the f—? Oh my god!” She wasn’t done with Instagram, returning today for more. “They changed all the iconic choreography. Took out 70% of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community.”

Later, she added a few more notes on her Instagram story that made it clear it was not the cast’s fault. Wood also admitted she’s been in “some bad films” but expressed anguish over how bad the movie itself was.

“I’ve been in some bad films. No one is immune,” Wood said on Instagram. “But also AHHHHHHHHHH!!”

Later on she also said, ultimately, what she said doesn’t “matter” and encouraged moviegoers to make up their own minds after they paid money to see it.

“Who cares what I say,”she said on Instagram. “Go and see it for yourself.”

It’s clear that not many moviegoers did go see it for themselves on opening weekend, but we’ll see how the movie does as more reactions like this go viral.