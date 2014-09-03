What A Coincidence: Here’s The Honest Trailer And Everything Wrong With ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

Screen Junkies (of Honest Trailers fame) and Cinema Sins (of “Everything Wrong With” videos) are often accused of coordinating with each other to bash the same movie at the same time, so they decided to give that conspiracy a trial run. Cinema Sins made an honest trailer for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Screen Junkies told us everything wrong with the film.
Having just watched this movie a few days ago, many of these same complaints were fresh in my mind. They missed a couple, though. The didactic, amateurish internal monologue music during Electro’s scene in Times Square made me want to eject the disc and snap it in half (which the local library might have objected to, seeing as it was their property). Also, the scene where a kid runs into police gunfire and Spider-Man calls him “brave” for it was enragingly irresponsible for a kids’ movie. Find a f*cking better way to show that the bullied kid is tougher now, or — better yet — don’t have that character coincidentally show up again for the shoehorning of some schmaltzy denouement. But what am I saying? Shoehorning coincidences for the sake of oh-so-deep moments is what this reboot trucks in.
Anyway, here’s Cinema Sins’ version of an honest trailer.
Spidey doesn’t seem any worse for the wear, despite all the criticism.
Does the Honest Trailer guy have a cold?
Nope. It’s the Cinema Sins guy doing it.
and he is talking like this because he wants you to afterwards look at the quarterly reports and youll find that the synergy between human relations and the outward appearence of our appendices have really gone down which means hes got to lay off some of you
Could’ve used a liiiiiiitle less bass/volume in there, man.
Yeah. That scene at the end was completely like a “Robot Chicken” sketch. Weird that no one in the crowd pulled the kid to safety or – at the very least – yelled at him to run to safety. “You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us”, my ass.
And no complaints about the electrical engineer who didn’t think to wear protective gloves while handling an electrical connector?
Jesus, what a sloppy movie.
Yep. Cinema Sins is no match for Screen Junkies.
So we’re just not talking about how Electro’s origin story was basically a “Find & Replace” of Edward Nygma in Batman Forever?
And Aldrich Killian’s from IRON MAN 3.
No mention of Gwen’s death?
SPOILER ALERTZ!
Gwen dies? HOW? Please, this shatters my belief in Spider Man. How could she die? Peter was so worried that anything happened to her that he allucinated her dad in order tofuckthisshit.
I made it 3 minutes into the movie sins thing before I stopped caring.
I used to like Spider Man.
I doesn’t matter what Cinema Sins does, I don’t find them enjoyable.
Yeah if anything it showed that honest trailers are harder then they look
It* Why can’t this site have an edit button?
Honest Trailers >>>> Cinema Sins. And they provided us with the physical evidence.
Wow, Cinema Sins is not my jam at all. The fact that Screen Junkies does their gig better than they do confirms it.