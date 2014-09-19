Everything You May Not Know About Kevin Smith’s Viewaskew Universe

With Tusk rolling out into theaters, I thought it would be fun to look at the similarities between Smith and an actual walrus — I kid, I kid. Here’s some trivia on the movies that make up Jay and Silent Bob’s Viewaskew world.
1. The letters in Clerks’ title are all from different magazine fonts and snack foods. Smith took the lettering from several different magazines and convenience store snacks to make the Clerks poster title. The C is from Cosmopolitan Magazine, the L is from Life Magazine, the E is from Rolling Stone, the R is from Ruffles chips, the K is from Clark candy bars, and the S is from Goobers candy.
2. Smith had to shoot Clerks during the store’s closed hours. At the time, Smith was working in the Quick Stop convenience store that Clerks was filmed. The store was open between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., leaving Smith the 11 to 4 a.m. slot to film the interior scenes. The reason the movie was shot in black and white is partly because it was cheaper and the lighting provided by the fluorescent Quick Stop lighting looked better on film.
3. The movie was made on credit cards and comic books. Movies don’t get more low-budget than Clerks, as the financial backing for the movie was made up almost entirely of maxed out credit cards. To scrape together the rest of the $27,000 for the movie, Smith sold his comic book collection, cashed in on an insurance settlement, and borrowed $3,000 from family and friends. The gamble paid off when the movie later pulled in $3 million at the box office.
4. OJ’s defense team secured the movie an R-rating. The MPAA originally slapped Clerks with an NC-17 rating because of language and lewdness — a woman screwing a dead guy in the bathroom apparently doesn’t go over well with the censors. Miramax brought in Alan Dershowitz of O.J. Simpson’s defense team to secure the movie an R-rating without any cuts.
5. Quick Stop and RST Video are still around. The convenience store is located at 58 Leonard Ave., Leonardo, NJ.The “RST” in RST Video stands for “Rajiv, Sarla, and Tarlochen,” the family names of the store’s owners.
6. Kevin Smith originally cast himself as Randal. One of the reasons that Randal has some of the best lines is that Smith wrote the part for himself. He figured that if the movie failed and he went into crippling debt he could at least point to himself in the lead role and give himself credit for writing, directing, and starring in a movie.
7. Brodie’s shirt in Mallrats is sort of a tribute. The face on Broadie’s shirt isn’t just one person, but three. It’s a fusion of three of the actors who also auditioned for Jason Lee’s role but did not get the part. One of those actors to audition for the part and get turned down was Steve Zahn.
8. Jay was almost replaced by Seth Green. Before Smith started work on Mallrats, Universal wanted him to replace Jason Mewes with somebody else, preferably Seth Green. Smith refused, but did agree to audition other actors such as Breckin Meyer to satisfy the studio before bringing Jason Mewes back on board. The studio reportedly kept Seth Green on call as backup in case Mewes needed to be replaced at the last-minute.
9. The studio wanted an SNL guy to be in Mallrats. Universal wanted somebody from SNL‘s 1995 power cast to be in Mallrats and was pushing for Adam Sandler, Mike Meyers, or Chris Farley to play the role of Brodie. They also felt that Ethan Hawke would make for a better TS than Jeremy London.
10. Chasing Amy was originally going to be another Clueless. Smith’s first conception of Chasing Amy had a much more deliberate teen comedy feel as Smith wanted something that felt in the same vein as Clueless. The film was going to be set in a New Jersey high school with Mallrats’ frustrated Magic Eye admirer Ethan Suplee as one of the leads. When Mallrats bombed in theaters however, Smith scrapped the original Chasing Amy premise.
Snootchie Bootchies used to be part of my vocabulary, and why is there no Rosario Dawson dancing gif. They bounce so well.
Clerks II completely changed my perception of Rosario Dawson. I never got the appeal before, but she’s adorable in that movie.
Clerks II is when we all found out that sometimes, it’s okay to go A2M.
I think we’re all the better for that.
it introduced me to my obsession with Interspecies Erotica
I’ve never seen a Kevin Smith interview where he didn’t use the word “cum” five times
That, and ending every sentence in, “…and shit”
and whatnot.
and shit and shit and shit like that
Those were the days when Kevin smith made good movies that I looked forward to seeing. What went wrong? It seems like he finally gave into the pressure from the studios. How else do you explain the casting of Seth Rogen in Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008). That role should have gone to Brian O’Halloran.
I vehemently disagree. O’Halloran is the WORST
Zack and Miri was a good one…
Maybe your taste in movies has matured while Smith’s growth as a filmmaker became somewhat…uh, gradual.
I like Zach and Miri.
Now, Jersey Gril was Smith’s attept tp go mainstream.
This article gives way too much credit to Kevin Smith’s career.
Quite the opposite. He used to be fun, this highlights that he is very much not fun anymore.
I feel like Smith is one lucky SOB. I mean, he’s OK. He’s not revolutionary, his dialogue is funny but not realistic, and his directing style needs a lot of work. I commend him for making a brand out of himself. He’s aware of it and his status and uses it to be the everyman for all us comic book dorks out there. Love him for that. Also he banged Joey Adams. Bravo, sir. Bravo.
Basically everyone would have been better than Jeremy London. TS is Kevin Smith’s worst main character and he and Brandi’s horrible acting (Claire Forlani was smoking hot though) are the reason people don’t like that movie, imo
Ya, when your lead is that worthless, you movie is in a lot of trouble. Luckily, Jason Lee steals the show enough to make watching at home enjoyable.
After seeing Mewes do the Silence of the Lambs dance, the real dance is even more creepy than before.
Mallrats would have been such a better movie with Ethan Hawke as the lead.
Tracy Morgan as the local dope union rep in L.A. was wonderful, but the concept of Buddy Christ may be the greatest of all.
According to Smith, that whole seen was Morgan. He even randomly selected some dude from the crew to be his sidekick.
I’ve been to the real Quick Stop. We were stuck in Jersey with nothing to do so we went looking for it.
We also went to the comic shop when it was at the one location (you can see it in JASBSB a movie I have seen seven times in theater because I was determined to pay for it just once. Never did. For some reason I kept getting free passes, once at SDCC for asking a question at a panel). Bitch and a half to find, the sign was hidden behind a tree.
There was a Jay and Silent Bob comic book series that was basically the plot of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.
You never go ass to mouth!
Rosario does (sometimes), and bless her for doing it.
Chris Farley, Adam Sander and Mike Myers weren’t in the 95 cast of SNL.
Sorry, the asshole in me felt compelled to correct you.
So many memories with the earlier Smith movies. Lately, I’m not going to lie, he’s disappointed me. With that said, anyone going to see Tusk or have seen it? Thoughts?
