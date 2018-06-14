Getty Image / Warner Bros.

Stephen King continues to be a favorite well for film and television to draw from, and now we’re going to see his sequel to The Shining finally make to the big screen. Doctor Sleep is coming from Warner Bros. and Ewan McGregor is set to play the adult Danny Torrance. Given that this is Warner Bros. and they were behind Stanley Kubrick’s classic film, you’d have to assume that this is to be considered a sequel to that film. There was also a prequel in the works called Overlook Hotel that fell through, but Variety points out that the success of IT made King’s work a hot property.

If you’re unfamiliar with Doctor Sleep, don’t expect the same type of movie as The Shining according to Variety: