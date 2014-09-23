Ex-Cell-Ent: William Shatner Is Going To Be In The Next ‘Star Trek’ Movie

#J.J. Abrams #Star Trek
09.23.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

Where…the…greeen…women…AT?

The first two J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies made a play for our nerd heartstrings by including appearances by the original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy, but so far none of the other original cast members have shown up.

Well, ol’ Leonard doesn’t get to keep all that sweet cameo money to himself anymore, as word has it Star Trek 3 helmer Roberto Orci definitely has a part of the original Captain Kirk all worked out. No word on what Shatner’s role will be, but it’s apparently integral to the plot and unlikely to be cut (there was a Shatner cameo planned for the first movie, but it got chopped).

Really, two things need to happen with Shatner — one, he needs to the subspace mambo with Zoe Saldana’s Uhura, because come on, that would be the Shatner version of Kirk’s first priority. Second, there needs to be a scene where Chris Pine’s Kirk, upon seeing what he becomes, slumps down in his captain’s chair and weeps for a solid five minutes. Anything else on top of those two things is just gravy.

via Badass Digest

TOPICS#J.J. Abrams#Star Trek
TAGSJ.J. AbramsLEONARD NIMOYMoviesROBERTO ORCISci FiStar TrekStar Trek 3william shatner

