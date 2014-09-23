Ex-Cell-Ent: William Shatner Is Going To Be In The Next ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Where…the…greeen…women…AT?
The first two J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies made a play for our nerd heartstrings by including appearances by the original Mr. Spock, Leonard Nimoy, but so far none of the other original cast members have shown up.
Well, ol’ Leonard doesn’t get to keep all that sweet cameo money to himself anymore, as word has it Star Trek 3 helmer Roberto Orci definitely has a part of the original Captain Kirk all worked out. No word on what Shatner’s role will be, but it’s apparently integral to the plot and unlikely to be cut (there was a Shatner cameo planned for the first movie, but it got chopped).
Really, two things need to happen with Shatner — one, he needs to the subspace mambo with Zoe Saldana’s Uhura, because come on, that would be the Shatner version of Kirk’s first priority. Second, there needs to be a scene where Chris Pine’s Kirk, upon seeing what he becomes, slumps down in his captain’s chair and weeps for a solid five minutes. Anything else on top of those two things is just gravy.
via Badass Digest
Can we just use Bill Shatner instead of Pine? I would love to see him do another Trek movie…
This business will get out of control! It will get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it!
His role: pandering.
Prediction: The third movie will focus on the Mirror Universe and he will be the Big Bad.
Your name gives your motives away.
So, he’s cast as Kirk, right?
Dammit, NO MORE CAMEOS.
Yeah I don’t like this at all. Nimoy being in the first two was all kinds of wrong because how the hell are we suppose to encourage growth in the franchise by going back to the people who started this ball rolling?
We all know William Shatner is refuting this on twitter, right?
Maybe they’ll adapt the episode where everyone turns into old people?
@Jek Porkins: William Shatner is doing this to help finally solidify these new actors as the characters they portray. I for one applaud that. @Chris Adams: Yes, he is cast as Kirk, although he will be old Kirk. Chris Pine will still play Captain Kirk in the new movie. @NeoJadan and @CanadianScott the cameos are done right and therefore I have no problem with it. If you watched the first movie right at the beginning of the movie it showed a ship coming from the future back into time, thus altering the ENTIRE timeline of the original series. That was the whole point. And for Spock to be there from the future is totally believable in the sense that he also traveled back into time to stop the people from altering the timeline (which he was obviously unsuccessful at doing). I really like where they are going with these movies and I cannot wait to see what happens with Shatner if he is in this movie, because if you watched the show on TV you would know that Kirk’s dad was there to see him graduate from Starfleet Academy and was a Captain in his own right, where as in the movie Kirk’s dad is killed in the beginning scene, thus altering the timeline. Maybe now that Shatner is on board maybe he can have a heart to heart with young Kirk and set him straight finally, as he would almost be like the father figure to young Kirk like how Spock Sr is the father figure to young Spock. As long as the movie is focused on Pine and Quinto and not Shatner and Nemoy I think that the Star Trek franchise could possibly make 3-6 MORE movies after this one without getting old. Just my honest opinion.
That idea would require a lot of work to pull off, namely the fact that Shatner’s Kirk is D-E-A-D. And even if he wasn’t, the alterations Spock created when he traveled back would prevent Kirk from getting there. He would literally have to manage to go back in time to right before his father’s death in order to reach the new timeline. Then, he’d… have to sit there and watch his dad die, wait 25 years, watch Vulcan implode, Khan fuck shit up, and THEN he’d be able to get involved.
No Kirk-Prime, for the love of god. The new cast is great, focus on them.
Jesus Christ I am out of breath. Try an indent from time to time.
Hopefully he will sab-a-taaage the enterprise.