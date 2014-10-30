‘Ex Machina’ Turns The Turing Test Into The Most Creepy-Sexy Thing Possible

Alex Garland is an author and screenwriter of some of your favorite British genre films of the past decade-or-so, such as 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Dredd. Well, Garland has finally directed his own movie, and it looks to be loaded with style and plenty of promise.
Ex Machina is about a programmer named Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) who wins a trip to a mountain retreat only to discover that he’s been recruited to be the human component in a Turing Test with a creepy-sexy new artificial intelligence named Ava (Alicia Vikander). A Turing Test is, of course, a test of whether an AI can successfully mimic human thought and personality.
Check out both new trailers below…
Yup, I’m sure this is all gonna turn out great.
Looks…interesting!
I don’t wanna say it, but it seems like they’re gonna try and pull a big twist in the end.
Like Oscar Issac is also AI?
WHAAA?!
Oh probably. You can usually tell when they don’t lay out the entire plot in a trailer — that means the plot has something to hide!
Movie about a potentially sentient AI named Ava, from a British director, whose title is translated to “The Machine”. But it’s not actually this: [www.imdb.com]
Piece starring Domhnall Gleeson about dangers of AI/avatars that isn’t: [www.imdb.com]
I thought this was going to be about a Rocketeer type character turned into New York mayor after 9/11.
:(
That was such a great comic book.
Looks pretty good…..
it turns out hes a robot. calling it now
Yeah, Oscar Issac’s line about AIs looking back at humans like we look at fossils kinda spoils that…
hope it turns out well
Reminds me of the Bjork video “All Is Full Of Love”
[www.youtube.com]