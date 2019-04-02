Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Netflix has never met a teen (or, y’know, a 20-something playing a teen) idol that it didn’t want to make #content with. There’s Noah Centineo from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and the upcoming The Perfect Date, and…), Joey King from The Kissing Booth, and even Zac Efron, who got his big break as floppy-haired basketball stud Troy Bolton in High School Musical and its diminishing sequels. The streaming service acquired the distribution rights to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, where Efron plays handsome serial killer Ted Bundy, following the film’s premiere at Sundance. It’s already caused quite the stir, both online and in pants; Netflix has already reminded “everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers.”

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

1969. Ted (Zac Efron) is crazy-handsome, smart, charismatic, affectionate. And cautious single mother Liz Kloepfer (Lily Collins) ultimately cannot resist his charms. For her, Ted is a match made in heaven, and she soon falls head over heels in love with the dashing young man. A picture of domestic bliss, the happy couple seems to have it all figured out … until, out of nowhere, their perfect life is shattered. Ted is arrested and charged with a series of increasingly grisly murders. Concern soon turns to paranoia — and, as evidence piles up, Liz is forced to consider that the man with whom she shares her life could actually be a psychopath. This is the story of Ted Bundy, one of the most notorious serial killers of all time.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile premieres on May 3.