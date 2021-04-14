The first trailer for F9 came out in January 2020, which was over a year ago in case you forgot how months work because time has lost all meaning. The ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise was scheduled to come out on April 19, 2019 (blame Hobbs & Shaw) until it was pushed back to April 10, 2020, and again to May 22 (blame the pandemic), then April 2, 2021, then May 28, but now on June 25, we’ll finally, FINALLY, get to see the magnet plane, Helen Mirren driving, John Cena as Dom Toretto’s brother, and not-dead Han. Also, based on the trailer above, the dream of having a Fast and Furious movie set in space might become a reality. They did it. Those bastards really did it.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob. F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before..

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.