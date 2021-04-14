The first trailer for F9 came out in January of last year, a full 15 months ago. Things were very different then. Simpler, some might say. It felt extremely normal to whoop and shout about a big-budget action trailer with the expectation you would see it in the theater in a matter of months. Lord knows I whooped and shouted about it. There was a magnet plane. Han was alive again. Charlize Theron had a bowl cut. It was beautiful. And that’s before we even got into the “Vin Diesel has a secret younger brother and that secret younger brother is John Cena” of it all, which was and is so perfect that I can’t believe it didn’t happen three movies ago.

But then, well, you know. Things went sideways. The movie got delayed. The whole world got delayed. It was not great, to understate things as grandly as possible. Things are moving in the right direction, though, finally. Vaccines are out and getting jabbed into arms. Public events are starting to happen again. Life is, to keep our analogies on-point, drifting around the corner and preparing to punch the NoS again. That means many things, most of them good. And one of those many good things is that there’s a new trailer for F9 to correspond with its new release date, June 25.

The people needed this. I needed this. It feels incredibly stupid to say but, in a way, this feels like the truest sign yet that things are getting back to the way they are supposed to be. We’re all whooping and shouting again about a movie we can see in a theater at some definitive point in the near future. It’s lovely. It’s coming. We should all meet up in someone’s backyard for burgers and Coronas and then go see this on the biggest screen we can find. Every single one of us. I am barely joking. Like this.

Which, conveniently, gets me into a discussion about the trailer, all 3:20 of it, full of more action than some entire movies. But we start, of course, with a brief meditation on memories and family.

This is Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, watching a video of Paul Walker’s character playing with his child. It’s meant to tug on the heartstrings, and it does, but I think it’s important to note here that Paul Walker’s character in this franchise is very much still alive. He just got out of the game. His wife, Dom’s sister, is still around. Dom could conceivably FaceTime with him anytime he wants instead of watching high-definition widescreen footage of old family vacations while sighing. It’s not the weirdest thing about this franchise, not by a long shot, but it is something I think about a lot.

The action begins in earnest with Tyrese sitting in front of a huge pile of money and casually recapping events from prior movies. Planes, trains, submarines, cars flying through the air. I love that he’s essentially become the Greek chorus of the franchise, the Everyman whose job it is to acknowledge that the things they’re all doing are bonkers in the hugest way possible. There’s a point later in the trailer, after a number of magnet-related things happen, where he says “Man, we messing with magnets now?” Yes, Tyrese. We are indeed messing with magnets now.

The trailer then jumps into the Secret Brother business. We learn the following things: