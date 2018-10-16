Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From the lingering question of whether or not Jude Law’s younger Albus Dumbledore would be gay to concerns over Johnny Depp’s casting as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, the Fantastic Beasts sequel has been a hot topic of conversation as of late. Yet through it all, the plot of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has largely remained shrouded in mystery.

Yes, we know that the title character will somehow escape from his confines, and yes, we know that Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is somehow involved. Otherwise, aside from the greater context that author J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books (and films) provide, we know little else — or at least that was the case until Warner Bros. dropped a new featurette focusing on none other than Ezra Miller’s “obscurial” Credence Barebone, who was supposedly killed in the first film but is back for the sequel.

“Credence survives,” Rowling says in the video, “and for Credence, the big question now is” what is he supposed to do next? Or, as Miller’s character says in a short clip with Claudia Kim’s Nagini, “I want to know who I am.” So despite Grindelwald’s failure, while disguised as the character Graves (Colin Farrell) in the first film, to acquire and use Credence’s awesome powers, it seems he’s still trying to do just that in the new film.

There’s more to it than that, of course, as Credence may very well be someone else entirely, with a surname that fits rather snugly into the wider (and more familiar) Harry Potter universe. For the sake of avoiding spoilers (and being wrong), however, let’s just avoid that bit altogether and watch Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald when it lands in theaters on November 16th.