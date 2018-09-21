The Movies We’re Most Looking Forward To Seeing At Fantastic Fest

Fantastic Fest

Summer’s over now (allegedly), and if there’s one thing good about that, besides Oktoberfest beers and having to change underwear less often, it’s that the movies get a lot better. Fall is a time when we finally get those mythical movies aimed at adult humans we hear so much about. Fall means film festival season, a time for sumptuous galas and glamorous awards shows — in a word… prestige.

Okay, so that doesn’t exactly describe Fantastic Fest in Austin, the festival I’ll be covering for the next week, which is more like Sundance in a Slayer t-shirt. Fantastic Fest is all about genre movies and schlock, but hopefully the good kind. Anyway, here are some movies we’re looking forward to.

Hold The Dark

Jeremy Saulnier (Blue Ruin, Green Room) has a new movie out. Do I need to say more? Probably not, but just in case, Jeffrey Wright plays a “naturalist and wolf expert.” So Wolf Expert Jeffrey Wright™ has been sent to remote Alaska to investigate the death of a boy who has been killed by wolves. Also stars Riley Keough (American Honey), Alexander Skarsgard, and James Badge Dale, and was adapted by Saulnier’s favorite collaborator, Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World). Yes, please.

Lords Of Chaos

I’ve sought out every possible permutation of the Norwegian black metal saga — Euronymous, Mayhem, Death, Count Grishnackh, the church burnings, etc. — since I first read about it in a guitar magazine in the late 90s. And this version, directed by Jonas Akerlund (Spun, about a million music videos), starring Rory Culkin as Euronymous, will be no different. Insane metalheads killing each other and huffing dead bird fumes? Yes, please. Apparently, this one’s been in development forever, with Robert Pattinson set to star at one point. Whatever the case, I’m glad it’s here now. This one played Sundance and was recently acquired by Gunpowder and Sky, an indie distributor, so there’s a decent chance you’ll actually get to see it soon.