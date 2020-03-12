Fast & Furious 9 is an embarrassment of casting riches. On top of our old friends Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese, Ludacris, Missandei from Game of Thrones, Charlize Theron, and Helen freaking Mirren, there’s newcomers John Cena, filling the Rock-shaped “wrestler-turned-actor” hole in the Furious wall, Cardi B, and Michael Rooker. It’s a Guardians of the Galaxy reunion! In a recent interview with ET, Diesel also teased a mysterious cameo in F9, adding that it’s a “big surprise coming” for fans.

“It’s a testament to the franchise, it’s a testament to all the work that everyone has done and it’s a testament to the integrity,” the Bloodshot star said. “As a thespian, as someone who started acting when I was seven years old, it’s wonderful to dance with other acclaimed thespians and try to make magic.” The only thing I love more than Vin Diesel referring to himself as an “acclaimed thespian” is the name of this video.

Why yes, I would like to know Vin Diesel’s thoughts on Coronavirus, Fast & Furious 9, his daughter, and his friendship with Michael Caine.

“Vin is an old friend of mine,” the Dark Knight trilogy star said in 2015. “It was sort of strange, my agent said, Vin wants you to do a movie with him. I thought, I’m 81, and I don’t do stunts. I’m not a very good driver. So what does he want me to do in The Fast and Furious?” It was actually for The Last Witch Hunter, which is, shockingly, the only movie in Caine’s decades-long career where he’s appeared in a movie with both “witch” and “hunter” in the title. At least until The Last Witch Hunter 2, of course.

Anyway, I hope the surprise cameo is Mater from the Cars movies.

