Fans of family and holding Corona bottles by the neck had a big weekend as a new look at the latest Fast and Furious movie hit social media. The long-delayed movie got an emotional new trailer on Sunday afternoon, with Vin Diesel narrating a loving triubute to nights at the movies and reflecting on what’s been a tough pandemic-filled year for everyone.

It’s time to come back together. Fast is back and in theaters only June 25. #F9 pic.twitter.com/aO6w7lzRTP — #F9 (@TheFastSaga) April 25, 2021

Originally slated to hit theaters in 2020, Fast 9 was one of many films to see delays after theaters closed amid the age of coronavirus. And the latest trailer reflects on that tough time and a offers a warm welcome back for fans who are hopefully helping bring the pandemic to an end in America.

“It’s been a while,” Diesel said as the camera focused on a black car driving alone. “The roads were a little empty. The places that we used to gather went quiet. We’ve gone through a year that tested us. But we’re starting to see the promise of a new day.”

With emotional music playing, and maybe a nod to the late Paul Walker, Diesel parked the car and stepped out front to speak directly to the camera.

“For more than 100 years there’s one place where we’d all come together to be entertained. To escape, to go someplace new. The movies,” he said. “There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down. The projector ignites, and we believe.”

Cue the car chases, with Diesel quite literally throwing a car off a mountain and flying to another mountain. The trailer starts to show some actual scenes from the upcoming film, but the emotional pull is still there.

“After staying apart for so long, it’s time to come back together. To laugh, to cheer, we’re ready to make you believe again,” he said between some dialogue from the film. “Because nobody does a comeback like the movies.”