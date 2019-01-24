Universal Pictures

Last year, in a rambling Instagram video hyping a Bloodshot movie, Vin Diesel gave a shoutout to Universal Pictures “for wanting my [Fast and Furious] female spin-off concept.” It’s not a surprise that Universal wants to stay in the Fast business, considering the eight films have grossed over $5 billion worldwide, and it’s also not a shocker that the franchise is extending to side adventures. (Let’s call it Fast: A Furious Story?) There’s Hobbs and Shaw, which follows Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw as they try to out-handsome Idris Elba, and Diesel is putting together the female-led spinoff. (Michelle Rodriguez has previously raised concerns about the series’ lack of “love” for female characters. She’s even threatened to quit.)

“As you know, there are three new spin offs that We have promised Universal,” the voice of Groot wrote on Instagram. “Well this week we heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff I created in 2017, and you can tell by the smile on Samantha’s face it was VERY exciting. Shout out to Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Welcome to the Fast FAMILY…”

Samantha Vincent is Vin’s sister and movie producer (she’s worked with him on everything from xXx: Return of Xander Cage to The Last Witch Hunter to, of course, Fast & Furious), while Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) are all accomplished and in-demand screenwriters. They’re an exciting trio, and it’s going to be interesting to see what they come up with.

Here’s an idea: bring back Gisele. I miss her.