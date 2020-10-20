It’s been nearly 20 years since a mostly modest summer movie about criminal street racers called The Fast and the Furious first hit theaters. Who back then could have imagined this little car picture, mostly confined to Los Angeles and the American southwest, would spawn a franchise that would span the globe, and may even wind up in outer space? Well, all good things come to an end, and as per Deadline, the franchise is coming to an end — eventually.

Deadline reports that there will only be two more films, and then the story of Dominic Toretto and his makeshift family will come to an end. Mind you, that doesn’t count F9, the most recent installment, which was supposed to hit this year but had to be bumped to next May due to the little pandemic American can’t get under control. So, really, you have three Fast & Furious movies to look forward to.

That also doesn’t even account for any potential spin-offs, such as last year’s Hobbs & Shaw, which could conceivably live on after the F&F main slate has ended. It’s not 100% clear if stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are permanently banished from the Toretto wing of the franchise, but it is known that both of the last films will be helmed by Justin Lin, who came aboard on Fast Five and helped rescue a flailing franchise, mostly by making it increasingly, if you will, ludicrous.

In any case, don’t fret now. After all, you won’t see the last of Dom and crew for many years from now. But maybe you should start saying your long goodbyes right now.

