Taika Waititi Isn’t Sure What Thor’s Weight Will Be In ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

One of the funniest (and most controversial) aspects of Avengers: Endgame was Thor’s transformation during the five-year gap in the story — namely, the fact that he became “Fat Thor,” or “Bro Thor” to use Marvel’s official term for the character. With Chris Hemsworth, many of Thor: Ragnarok‘s supporting characters, and the first two Thor films’ Natalie Portman returning for writer-director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, however, the big question now is: What will the god of thunder’s weight be?

According to the JoJo Rabbit director’s comments in a recent interview with Yahoo! News, the current answer is… in flux. “This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel,” Waititi revealed. “‘Cause we’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?” Despite the fact that Thor’s post-Endgame weight in Love and Thunder — let alone the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Phase Four (and subsequent others) — is still up for debate, the writer did say that his script for the film was complete.

Or, at least, it’s done until he and Marvel Studios finally decide when the film is set and what, therefore, Thor’s weight will be. “I think we always want to keep changing it up with Thor,” he added. “He’s so interesting when he’s changing all the time.”

