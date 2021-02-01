After 50 years of quietly playing a key role in shaping the national response to health crises and infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci became a household name in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic reached America and began exacting a death toll that continues to this day. However, without the diligent work of Fauci, who faced several obstacles from the Trump administration, the COVID pandemic could’ve claimed more lives, and the veteran physician is finding a thankfully cooperative partner in the Biden administration as the country gets vaccine distribution running up to full speed. Fauci has been a steady hand through the ongoing ordeal, and it’s because of his tireless work that he’s receiving the documentary treatment from National Geographic in upcoming film Fauci from Emmy winning directors Josh Hoffman and Janet Tobias. Via Deadline:

“There is only one Dr. Fauci, and it is an incredible privilege to bring his inspiring, lifelong quest to cure disease and prevent outbreaks, to viewers around the world,” said Hoffman and Tobias in a release announcing the project. “This film will be an unprecedented, intimate portrait of our nation’s greatest public servant, whose relentless pursuit of truth and devotion to science has never been more important.”

Fauci’s efforts to guide America through the pandemic have not been easy. He recently revealed the number of concerning and almost successful death threats the he and his family received during his time with the Trump administration. Because of his devotion to telling the American public the truth about the coronavirus, Trump supporters felt that Fauci was trying to “sabotage” the former president’s re-election chances. Fauci also routinely shot down Trump’s endorsement of questionable COVID treatments from his “friends” in the business world.

(Via National Geographic)