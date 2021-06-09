Netflix’s ‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Trailer Will Give You Goosebumps

Fear Street is the horror-friendly middleground between the kiddie scares of Goosebumps and the aggressively violent and sexual (not a complaint) of American Horror Story. The book series, written by R.L. Stine, is meant for teenagers, although adult Stranger Things fans will probably enjoy Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy.

Director Leigh Janiak sees the three films, which will be released over the course of three weeks, as a throwback to old-school horror favorites and something new for the streaming age. “I love the slasher movie, but we’ve done that, right? We’ve done slasher movies in various ways, and I was interested in how we could reinvent the genre a little bit,” she told EW. “Part of that came from this opportunity to tell a different kind of story that had a bigger narrative, connected over all three, that you need to watch in a short amount of time to get the full experience. It’s not a traditional sequel model.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 comes out on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.