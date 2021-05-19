R.L. Stine was the gateway drug into horror for millions of readers. He’s best known for Goosebumps (I’ll never forgive him for the The Horror at Camp Jellyjam book cover), but for the slightly older crowd, there was Fear Street. A movie adaptation of the teen-leaning series, which consists of over 50 books in the original run, but there’s numerous spin-offs like Fear Street Super Chiller, has long been in the works. But it’s finally coming to Netflix. Not just one film, either, but a trilogy that spans over 300 years.

“It’s kind of a hybrid. It’s kind of a new thing,” writer and director Leigh Janiak told the New York Times about the Fear Street trilogy. “It’s a mix between a traditional movie and what would be considered traditional TV: Each installment, each part, tells its own story but it’s also very connected to the next piece. That is a very exciting thing for me as a filmmaker.” The “one killer story” will be released over three weeks.

Here’s the official plot summary:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Fear Street Part One: 1994 comes out on July 2, followed by Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9 and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.