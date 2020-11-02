What is the most Star Wars movie with the most downer ending? Is it The Empire Strikes Back, which concludes with our heroes defeated but ready to, uh, strike back? Is it Revenge of the Sith, with Annakin Skywalker left a bad guy widower? Or is it Rogue One, the spin-off which leads right into the events of the original 1977 Star Wars but also leaves all of its heroes dead? They all end with partial optimism, but one of its stars is even more upbeat than that, saying her character could always come back from the dead.

Felicity Jones, Oscar-nominee and portrayer of Rogue One’s driven loner Jyn Erso, was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter (in a bit caught by The Playlist) when talk of her most money-gobbling movie came up. She was asked about a sequel, the reporter saying Jyn’s fate was “unclear at the end of Rogue One.” It wasn’t, really, but Jones picked up the slack. “I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe,” the actress replied. If that’s the case, there could be some of freaky return, or maybe even a prequel. “I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems.”

A prequel would probably be more in fitting with the Star Wars-verse. After all, Jones co-star, Diego Luna, will soon return as Jyn’s co-conspirator Cassian Andor in his own Disney+ prequel. But beyond the likes of Obi-Wan Kenobi popping up as helpful spirits in the sequels, the franchise has not yet tried full-on reincarnation. Still, let’s not forget about Riz Ahmed’s Bodhi Rook, or Donnie Yen’s Chirrut Îmwe, or Jiang Wen’s Baze Malbus, or — the easiest to bring back — the Alan Tyduk’s voiced bot K-2SO.

(Via THR and The Playlist)