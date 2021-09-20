To paraphrase (shamelessly rip off) one of the all-time great tweets: [whispering to date while watching the Finch trailer when Tom Hanks’ robot first appears on the screen] That’s Tom Hanks’ robot.

Finch stars the two-time Oscar winner as, well, Finch, a robotics engineer and post-apocalyptic survivor who lives in an underground bunker with his good dog, Goodyear, and a robot named Jeff. “As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world,” according to Apple.

It’s exactly like Turner and Hooch, except less sad (at least I hope so)… and with a Chappie-esque robot… and set in the future… and directed by the guy behind the “Hardhome” and “Battle of the Bastards” episodes of Game of Thrones (Miguel Sapochnik). OK, so maybe Finch is not exactly like Turner and Hooch, but it’s still nice to see Hanks return to his dog movie roots.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family — his beloved dog and a newly created robot — in a dangerous and ravaged world.

Finch, which also stars Caleb Landry Jones, hits Apple TV+ on November 5.