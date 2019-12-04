LUCASFILM
Oscar Isaac Really Wants Finn And Poe To Be Gay In ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’

If you spend enough time on Tumblr, or Twitter, or anywhere with Star Wars content on the internet, really, you’ll come across an impassioned plea to let Poe Dameron and Finn be who they’re truly meant to be: boyfriends. It’s something Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has considered, but what’s to consider? Star Wars has been around for 40-plus years, and there hasn’t been a single on-screen queer romance.

It could happen in The Rise of Skywalker, but when pressed on the issue, all director J.J. Abrams would tease is, “In the case of the LGBTQ community, it was important to me that people who go to see this movie feel that they’re being represented in the film.” When pressed on the issue, he added, “I will say I’m giving away nothing about what happens in the movie. But I did just say what I just said.” Oscar Isaac was more direct.

“I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would’ve been taken further in the other films, but I don’t have control,” he told Variety. “It seemed like a natural progression, but sadly enough it’s a time when people are too afraid, I think, of… I don’t know what.” Isaac doesn’t mind the ambiguity of Finn and Poe’s relationship, as it allows more people to see themselves in the characters, “but if they would’ve been boyfriends, that would have been fun.” John Boyega agrees (“They’ve always had a quite loving and open relationship in which it wouldn’t be too weird if it went beyond it”), but he’s also quick to note that “they are just platonic at the moment.” The Rise of Skywalker is well over two hours — there’s plenty of time to change that “at the moment.”

(Via Variety)

