First Footage From ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Allegedly Hits The Web

Not only is the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens supposedly debuting Thanksgiving week, but the first footage has already leaked online. At least, that’s according to Making Star Wars.
There’s no need to delay the reveal any further, so check out the two-second GIF below.
The original post references one observer’s note that this Millennium Falcon’s rectangular right radar dish matches known designs for the new film. Know what convinces me? The signature J.J. Abrams lens flare.
Via Making Star Wars and io9
My eye isn’t quite attuned, where is said flare?
The two blue horizontal streaks moving from top to bottom look like the edges of a prime lens flare, which is already going to piss off a lot of Nerds…
Im seeing two galaxy type formations and not lens flare.
I bet this will be totes rad in 3D!
Weeeeeeeeeeee!
I wonder by how many inches is the new radar off.
Yeah – sorry. But that looks like Legos.
That bunch of Legos made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs.
There will be (light) bleeds
JJ knows how to peddle his wares..
So here’s a movie to be released in the near future… The plot and everything has been pretty secret but a few have been found out… Now we’re starting to see some footage being released… This is what happens when producers, directors and production company are happy and confident about their film… Unlike the new abomination from Josh Trank Fantastic Four…
This looks more like the Ebon Hawk (note the reddish paint in the center) from the Knights of the Old Republic Games, than the Falcon. I’d say this is cut scene footage from one of those, altered to look newer. I’m going to go crawl back in my nerd hole now…
Well a new radar dish makes sense, as Lando scratched the paint in ROTJ. So what if he destroyed the Death Star, dont mess with Hans ride!