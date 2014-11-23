First Footage From ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Allegedly Hits The Web

Not only is the first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens supposedly debuting Thanksgiving week, but the first footage has already leaked online. At least, that’s according to Making Star Wars.

There’s no need to delay the reveal any further, so check out the two-second GIF below.

The original post references one observer’s note that this Millennium Falcon’s rectangular right radar dish matches known designs for the new film. Know what convinces me? The signature J.J. Abrams lens flare.

Via Making Star Wars and io9