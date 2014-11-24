First Look: Here’s Arnold Schwarzenegger As The T-800 In ‘Terminator Genisys’

A purported photo of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 in Terminator Genisys has been found by The Arnold Fans and tweeted by eClinkenbeard. It comes from a poster reportedly photographed by these German bloggers touring Paramount Pictures “in a dark corner of the studio”.

The photo echoes the original 1984 poster for the first movie (pictured above), with Schwarzenegger glowering in front of a black background.

We’ve already heard rumors about Schwarzenegger’s role in this as a mentor to Sarah Connor (Emilia Clarke), and Schwarzenegger has explained the T-800’s older appearance as well. But we still have so many questions, like why the hell is this called Terminator Genisys? And did they accidentally get a bunch of stuff printed with “Terminator Genisys” on it, realize the mistake, and decide to just roll with it? And will they realize “Genisys” is a dumb word before the film opens on July 1st, 2015? And was “Genisys” chosen for the SEO? All of our questions have the word “Genisys” in them, we admit, save for one: Can we have a spin-off movie about this dog?

