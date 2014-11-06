First Look: The Vision Brings Up The Rear In A Brief Glimpse From Marvel

Marvel’s little birthday special on Tuesday was largely an ad with more ads embedded in it, but it did have the occasional tidbit. Like, for example, Agent Carter going to work on some pop-eyed schmoe. And in the meantime, nerds have been breaking down the footage frame by frame (because, again, we’re nerds) and found a few interesting glimpses. Like, for example, the Vision.
The shots aren’t very clear and show him from behind, but it’s the first time we’ve seen him live, not illustrated, so what the heck:
First of all, this is a behind the scenes shot, so one assumes at least some of the Vision’s look will be added in post. Which is good because between the green cape and the back of his head, he actually looks more like Mister Miracle in that shot. Slightly different character, there.
It’s been interesting how Marvel has kept the Vision under wraps; he hasn’t even been mentioned in the trailers, they haven’t released photos yet, and we’ve only seen him drawn in concept art. We’re assuming there’s a reason for this, and we’ll find out what in May.
I’m sure they’ll use him to build the movie up more since it’s still six freaking months away.
He might also be something of a walking spoiler, so that’s a factor.
@Dotcomaphobe Why that game hasn’t been ported by now is utterly beyond me. It’s not like Data East can demand a huge fee for it.
White Vision in the arcade game was awesome. White Vision in Byne’s West Coast Avengers run? AAAAAARRRRRRGGGGGGHHHHHHH!
I just hope they can do the love story convincingly. I’m reading the old comics from the early ’70s right now and it’s not very convincing there.
He could be painted those specifically odd colors so it’d be easier to add/alter his appearance in post.
Also, Scarlet Witch is doing it for me everytime.
Possibly, although you’d probably see more green in that case.
That’s true. I was thinking more how lighting can cause a camera’s reaction to color. Like how The Yellow Bastard in Sin City was actually painted blue, or that creepy make-up scene in Pleasantville was green on camera then de-saturated to gray.
a few months ago there was a Comic Con posterthat had an all white Paul Bettany as visionalong with the rest of the typical Avengers
