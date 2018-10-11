‘First Man’ Demands To Be Seen On The Biggest Screen

Universal

Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in his journey from test pilot to moon lander in First Man, and between The Right Stuff, Gravity, Hidden Figures, etc., you could be forgiven for thinking cinema already had this subject matter pretty well locked down. And yet, the draw of men sitting atop giant rockets and exploding into outer space remains undiminished from overexposure. Landing on the moon is probably the craziest, bravest, most pointless, and inspiring thing we’ve ever done as a species, and all thanks to the Cold War, one of the silliest. (It’s amazing the things humans will endure when we’re trying to one-up each other.)

First Man, based on James R. Hansen’s biography of Neil Armstrong, adapted by Josh Singer (Spotlight, The Post), tells a lot of the same story as The Right Stuff (Audible recently released a new version of the audiobook read by Dennis Quaid, which I highly recommend), only with the focus winnowed to a few key points.

One is society’s demand that the astronauts, instant celebrities in that optimistic age, articulate for us the feeling of staring death in the face, to tell us what’s going through their heads as they persist in this game of Russian Roulette for science and country after watching so many of their colleagues splatter onto asphalt and/or get burnt to a crisp. Open, honest introspection is an impossible ask for men who’ve been chosen precisely for their uncanny ability to sublimate self-reflection in order to focus on tasks at hand. Men who need to be able to calmly run through their flight checklists and think critically, rationally, in order to find the solution that will keep them from being cooked alive even as their bodies are knocking around inside a tin can like ice in a cocktail shaker.

In First Man, this paradox comes to a head in a brilliant scene between Gosling’s Armstrong and his wife, Janet, played by The Crown‘s Claire Foy. On the eve of one of his flights, she shakes and screams, demanding that he acknowledge what he’s asking of her, to say something about the possibility of his never coming back. Of course, this is the exact thought he’s trying so hard to avoid, and his only outward reaction to her is a slight pulsing of the vein underneath his right eye. Inwardly though, you can tell he’s thinking “Wait, you want me to acknowledge the possibility of my imminent death so you can feel better?”

That Chazelle and Singer choose to have Armstrong convey this wordlessly, and that Gosling and Foy are good enough actors to pull it off, are what make First Man worth watching. There’s a real emotional depth that make it more than just a rehash or a hoary hagiography.