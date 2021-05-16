If the existence of Eva Longoria’s forthcoming movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos seemed too good to be true, that’s because it might be. A new piece by The Los Angeles Times spills what may be cold water on a story that was already considered an urban legend, in which a janitor was the one who hatched the new, popular, outside-the-box flavor for the popular cheese snack. But that’s all it is: an urban legend, at least according to parent company Frito-Lay.

The story involves one Richard Montañez, who was hired as a teenager by the snack company as a member of their cleaning staff. He wound up rising the ranks, becoming vice president of multicultural sales and community promotions for PepsiCo. That much is true. What may not be true is Montañez’s claim that he came up with the idea for the Flamin’ Hot flavor by adding spices reminiscent of Mexican seasoning, which they could sell to the Latinx community. That flavor first hit the market in 1992.

But, the L.A. Times claims, there’s no record of this claim. “None of our records show that Richard was involved in any capacity in the Flamin’ Hot test market,” a spokesperson for Frito-Lay told the publication.. “We have interviewed multiple personnel who were involved in the test market, and all of them indicate that Richard was not involved in any capacity in the test market.”

They do allege that Montañez started claiming he invented Flamin’ Hot Cheetos when he became a motivational speaker. Frito-Lay, meanwhile, did nothing to disabuse his listeners of this claim. They did, however, allegedly tell Longoria that the tale she wants to tell may possibly be tall. The film is still allegedly a go, though Longoria’s involvement seems to be in doubt. Still, at least someone in charge is going by the old maxim, heard in the classic Western The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance: When the truth becomes legend, print the legend — even after an exposé in a major newspaper.

