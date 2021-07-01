With Black Widow‘s dual theatrical and Disney+ release only a week away, stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh have been making the rounds to promote the film, which has been delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The chemistry between the two has been lauded in early reviews and reactions, and based on a new interview, it seems like that bond was evident off-screen as well. In fact, like real-life sisters, Johansson and Pugh dunked on each other so much that one instance made it into the film.

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh revealed that she was caught off-guard when the Marvel stunt team approached her about her “pose.” As the team noted, Johansson has a signature pose for Black Widow, which Pugh couldn’t help but make fun of, and just like that, it became canon.

And I was like, “Oh God, I have to think about a pose!?” And they were like, “Yeah, because you know Scarlett’s is this.” And I was like, “I know! Who would actually land like that? That’s ridiculous!” And they were like, “Well, yeah. If she actually landed like that, she would have broken her spine.” And I was like, “You think Scarlett knows this!?” And I remember I was just teasing her for it, and Eric, the writer, was on set and was like, “Yep, that’s going in the script!”

But there’s definitely no hard feelings as Johansson laughed about the anecdote and the fact that she and the stunt team thought the pose was “badass” all of this time. “Our egos just got crushed. Florence crushed them in 15 seconds with that comment, and of course, it made it into the script.”

