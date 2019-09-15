Back in June, 20th Century Fox offered audiences the faintest of glimpses at Ford V. Ferrari, its upcoming Oscar-baiting biopic with Matt Damon and Christian Bale playing the co-lead roles. Now that the Disney-owned studio’s latest awards push is nearing the holiday season, they’ve decided to drop a second trailer to promote the film. It includes plenty of the same footage that was first seen in the previous trailer, but with this preview, viewers get to see precisely how Carroll Shelby (Damon) and Ken Miles’ (Bale) professional relationship works — and doesn’t.

The new trailer also digs into the title’s matchup between the American Ford Motor Company and the Ferrari Italian luxury automaker. Per the official logline:

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Ford V. Ferrari blazes into theaters just before the Thanksgiving holiday on November 15th.